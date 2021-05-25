RCC’s university transfer students have big dreams planned

LUMBERTON — If you have ever wondered where a graduate from RCC may land, the answer is anywhere. Robeson Community College recently asked our university transfer graduates about the plans they were making for their futures. Here’s what some of them had to say:
— “I will be completing a 5-year pharmacy program there,” Raniya Locklear said, who plans on attending the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.
— Lia Dial is headed to Cullowhee to attend Western Carolina University. She plans on earning a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
— “I plan to complete dental school and one day open my own practice in family dentistry,” said Mason Locklear, who is currently attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, majoring in dental hygiene.
— Tomas Perez plans on staying close to home to attend Fayetteville State University, where he will complete his BSN with the ultimate goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
— “I plan on attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the upcoming fall and I plan on majoring in Computer Science,” said Andy Dong. He is also considering double majoring in business because as he states, “I plan on creating my own software company in the future.”
— Barbara Deal has plans to major in Construction Architecture at North Carolina A&T State University, with a career goal of building houses for the homeless.
— “I plan to go to North Carolina State University in the Art and Design major,” said Garret Gerber. “My career goals are to become a visual development artist.”
— Jana Locklear plans on going to either NC State or UNC Chapel Hill to obtain a degree in International Relations and Sociology. “I plan to pursue a career in government, a non-profit organization, or as an International Relations professor,” she said.
— “I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke,” said Anthony Sweat, who plans to stay close to home after graduation. “I will be majoring in criminal justice…. I plan to pursue a career in Alcohol Law Enforcement.”
— Arizona Carter will be attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington this fall for pre-vet studies. “I will be majoring in Biology with a concentration in Zoology,” she said. I plan on becoming a veterinarian that specializes in Zoological/Conservation Medicine.”
— Naomi Locklear is headed to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to major in biology. “My career plans include work in a laboratory setting or to further my studies to become a dermatologist assistant.”
— “After having many jobs working with children, I have found my passion,” said India McLean, who is currently enrolled at UNC Pembroke. “I will be graduating a year early with a degree in sociology and a minor in criminal justice.” After graduation, India plans on moving to Charlotte to start her career in which she plans on working with troubled kids and teens.
— Also attending UNCP will be Jason Branch to obtain a degree in Social Work. “I plan to pursue a career as a licensed clinical social worker and practice as a mental health counselor.”
“Start. Achieve. Become.” isn’t just a slogan for RCC, but something the school’s graduates illustrate every day as they pursue their goals to step forth to make their dreams a reality.