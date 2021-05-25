Native American Agriculture Fund application deadline is near

May 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The time to request applications for assistance from the Native American Agriculture Fund will soon run out.

The Native American Agriculture Fund provides grants to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and advocacy services to support Native farmers and ranchers. The charitable trust was created by the settlement of the landmark Keepseagle v. Vilsack class-action lawsuit. NAAF is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the Native American farming and ranching community.

The 2021 Requests For Applications General Deadline is June 1 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. NAAF encourages all applicants to view its webinars explaining the application and process. The final webinar for the General RFA will be hosted Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time. To register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SC7JXox4RyWNiYXR1MQLxw.

For more information about the Request for Applications or how to apply, visit https://nativeamericanagriculturefund.org/grants!