RCC’s summer school in session

LUMBERTON — Preparation is the key to Robeson County residents getting through this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 through Nov. 30.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

But it only takes one storm to devastate a community, said Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“If the forecast is for 30 storms and none of them impacted any land mass, it’s a good year, but in 1992 there was seven named storms and Hurricane Andrew was a Category 5 that devastated South Florida,” Pfaff said. “Putting that in context, these forecasts are important for getting dialogue going at a critical time during the year for us.”

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

Robeson County will have to be just as prepared for the hurricane season as those living on the coast, Pfaff said.

“Often times people think ‘oh, it’s a beach thing,’ but we see unfortunately it isn’t a beach thing thanks to Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence,” Pfaff said. “It might be a little different, but it’s still important that people are in tuned to what’s going on and check that their current information is up-to-date.”

Officials with the City of Lumberton are still working through Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, but have taken steps to prepare for this season and future hurricane seasons to come, City Manager Wayne Horne said.

“We’re aware that it is almost hurricane season and have taken the necessary precautions,” Horne said. “We have a temporary berm in place at Interstate 95 so that if we were being impacted by a hurricane, we could close the opening where most of the flooding took place, where the water came through.”

The city has also been able to mitigate areas prone to flooding, so as to prepare for the next major weather event.

“We’ve proceeded with some of the elevation of the wells and we now have a grant to elevate our raw water intake and also to relocate three wells out of flood areas,” Horne said.” Those projects are ongoing. They may not be already completed but we’re taking the precautions already.”

Horne said the city of Lumberton is “moving forward with precautions but we are also much more aware of the impact of these hurricanes.”

“We learned a lot from the last two events so hopefully we’ll pass that on to the next hurricane and be better prepared for them when the come,” Horne said.

Last month, NOAA updated the statistics used to determine when hurricane seasons are above-, near-, or below-average relative to the latest climate record. Based on this update an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which 7 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.

El Nino Southern Oscillation conditions are currently in the neutral phase, with the possibility of the return of La Nina later in the hurricane season.

“ENSO-neutral and La Nina support the conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon will likely be factors in this year’s overall activity.”

Scientists at NOAA also continue to study how climate change is impacting the strength and frequency of tropical cyclones.

“The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.

Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions or areas prone to inland flooding from rainfall to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.

“With hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get ready and advance disaster resilience in our communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Visit Ready.gov and Listo.gov to learn and take the steps to prepare yourself and others in your household. Download the FEMA app to sign-up for a variety of alerts and to access preparedness information. Purchase flood insurance to protect your greatest asset, your home. And, please encourage your neighbors, friends and coworkers to also get ready for the upcoming season.”

NOAA also issued seasonal hurricane outlooks for the Eastern and Central Pacific basins, and will provide an update to the Atlantic outlook in early August, just prior to the peak of the season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.