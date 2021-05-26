Trinity Episcopal makes donations

Shown from left are Kenny Biggs; Dencie Lambdin; Dave Edmonds, Lumberton Christian Care Center board president; Clementine Thompson-McCormick, LCCC director; Dr. Annette Burke; and Brianna Goodwin, Robeson County Church and Community Center director. The people gathered for a photo after the Trinity Episcopal Church Endowment Committee and church Vestry presented checks to LCCC for the Center’s soup kitchen and to RCCCC for the organization’s financial literacy program. Courtesy photo | Dencie Lambdin

