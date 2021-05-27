Robeson County traffic deaths up in 2021, local task force emphasizes the need for residents to buckle up

LUMBERTON — The legal team representing the family of the late 46-year-old Red Springs man shot to death in January by Robeson County SWAT Team members demanded answers Thursday from law enforcement.

“We need to know what happened. His family deserves to know and this legal team is committed to finding those answers, and we’re not stopping until we do,” attorney Chance Lynch said during a Thursday press conference outside the Robeson County Courthouse.

Matthew Oxendine was shot Jan. 9 by law enforcement personnel while inside a vehicle, the headliner of which he allegedly had set fire to. The State Bureau of Investigation released a statement three days later indicating that the weapon police said he pointed at them was “a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel.”

Attorneys question some details in the Sheriff’s Office’s story, including the time frame of one hour and 30 minutes in which officers were said to be on scene.

“In 2021, there were no body cameras. In 2021 there was no dash camera footage and they rammed his vehicle as a part of the tactic before they shot him. So, we have a SWAT operation with no dash cam, a SWAT operation with no body cameras, a man that was shot over 30 times and a family with questions,” attorney Bakari Sellers said.

And the legal team, like the family, has more questions than answers.

“What we do know and what we believe to be true was that this was an unjustified killing of a man who was seeking, if anything, mental health assistance,” Sellers said.

Lynch said the legal team was demanding access to the names of officers involved in the shooting and documents, such as the autopsy report.

Sellers said he believes the officers sent on administrative leave during the investigation are back at work.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins did not comment Thursday on the personnel matter.

“I am awaiting the final report and outcome as I have not seen the final reports from the SBI that have now been turned over to the district attorney’s office and the attorney general’s office,” a statement from Wilkins reads in part.

Sellers said he has been in contact with an unspecified attorney general’s office, the SBI and Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. He was told Scott’s office is reviewing the case.

The attorneys said officers should have had body cameras to help tell both sides of the narrative and protect members of the public and law enforcement in such cases.

“Our agency doesn’t have body cameras for deputies as a whole, but we do have a couple of them on the Criminal Interdiction Team. However, I have mentioned numerous times over the last two years that I am a proponent for body cameras and I had asked for county funding for them last year but was turned down. I am currently waiting on funding from a federal source to purchase cameras for uniform patrol deputies,” Wilkins’ statement reads in part.

Greg Oxendine said the family prefers for officers to be held accountable and charged if found guilty.

But, he said nothing can bring his late brother back.

“At the end of the day, there will never be closure. Matt’s gone,” he said.

“Matt’s dead and gone. We’ll never get that back, so how can there be closure?” Oxendine added.

On Jan. 9, sheriff’s deputies responded after a 911 call was received and disconnected. Oxendine spoke of bleeding out, according to a call record released by the Sheriff’s Office. The Communications Division tried to contact Oxendine after the initial 911 call hangup. Those calls went to voicemail.

Communications eventually made contact with Oxendine and asked if he had an emergency.

According to the call record, Oxendine replied, “I’ll be alright. I don’t need y’all. I’m going to bleed out.”

“Communications asked Oxendine if he needed an ambulance and the phone disconnected,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Oxendine on Janice Drive “rushing the motor” of his vehicle before backing into a residence’s driveway.

Oxendine’s cousin Hope Bullard was at the home and said police told her to go inside and that Oxendine wouldn’t be hurt. Moments later, she heard the sound of gunshots and saw Oxendine’s lifeless body on the ground after it was extracted from the vehicle.

Deputies requested backup from fire personnel and attempted to get him to exit the vehicle, which was on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Oxendine allegedly “continued to make statements to the officers about bleeding out and made threats towards harming law enforcement officers.”

Oxendine told deputies he had a weapon and had served time in prison for shooting at an officer.

SWAT operators attempted to get him to exit the burning vehicle when “what appeared to be a firearm” was pointed in their direction. Oxendine was then shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Oxendine was shot by a deputy on Dec. 10, 2004, according to an article published in The Robesonian on Dec. 13, 2004. At that time, Sheriff’s Maj. Billy Strickland said Sgt. Kelly Rogers was defending himself when he shot Oxendine once in the buttocks.

Strickland told The Robesonian in 2004 that Rogers and Oxendine got into a confrontation and Oxendine shot at Rogers three times with a rifle. Oxendine’s family members told The Robesonian that the gun was pointed at the floor and not the officer.

Oxendine was charged with assault with a firearm on law enforcement and served more than three years in prison. He served more time for other charges, such as misdemeanor escape and post-release revocation.

The attorneys said Thursday what they desire related to Oxendine’s death is simple.

“We want to see accountability. We want to see transparency and accountability. We want not just hope, but for the world to see what happened that night. And then the officers who committed those acts to be held accountable, for this county to understand what happened so that it doesn’t happen again” Sellers said.