State awards Allenton VFD $30,000 grant

June 1, 2021 Robesonian News
Staff report

RALEIGH — The Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. recently was awarded a $30,000 state grant through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund.

The money will be used to buy needed equipment, according to a release from the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal. The equipment will be bought using dollar-for-dollar matching funds and must be approved by the state Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” said Mike Causey, state Insurance commissioners and fire marshal. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”

“I know the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. will use this money to serve their community even better,” Causey added. “Thank you, Chief Tom Taylor, for all of your hard work, and thanks to your dedicated staff.”

Allenton Volunteer Fire Department has received a total of $223,428.55 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund since the program began 33 years ago. The North Carolina General Assembly created the fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies.