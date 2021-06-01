Red Springs man arrested in connection to fatal overdose

RED SPRINGS — After some debate, commissioners here punted approval of the town’s $10.5 million fiscal year 2021-22 spending plan on Tuesday and recessed the meeting until June 15 to hear more information on funding requests.

Commissioners heard a request for $2,000 in funding from the Robeson County Community Art Guild and a $10,000 to $15,000 increase in the $13,000 the town allots for the rescue squad.

The commissioners tabled the requests until representatives from the organizations can come before the board to answer questions and provide more information.

“And if they’re not there, we will move on with our budget,” Mayor Edward Henderson said.

The June 15 meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and be broadcast live on Facebook for public viewing. The budget must be adopted before June 30.

A public comment from Dr. Cheryl Locklear, of the Art Guild, was read aloud by Town Clerk Barbara McColl, but commissioners had questions for Locklear and wanted to learn more about the organization’s plans for the community.

Commissioners also engaged in lengthy discussion about giving more funding to the rescue squad. Town Manager David Ashburn said the town paid off more than $65,000 of the rescue squad’s debt this past year.

Caroline Sumpter was one of the commissioners asking for documentation, including updates on the rescue squad’s finances. She also said she’d like to see “a transition in management.”

“I want to see where our money is going and people being accountable,” Sumpter said.

Ashburn said the rescue squad is still paying for its building and equipment. He also said the ambulance is not running because of certifications being lost. But, the rescue squad has reduced costs since last year by turning over two vehicles for the county to finish paying on, the town manager said.

Commissioner Duron Burney said the town needs to help fund the department. Board members discussed his proposed $2,000 funding increase, which was made at a prior meeting, but took no action on the proposal Tuesday.

Burney said Robeson County ambulances can be busy, break down and take longer to get to residents, namely those who are on oxygen. And lives are at stake.

“We need to have that equipment over there to get to these people,” Burney said.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved opening up town buildings resuming full, in-person operation on July 1. And they were told by Ashburn that the town could once again rent out the community center and farmer’s market in the new fiscal year.

Commissioners also agreed to accept funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which could give the town $970,000, based on its population. The funding can help local governments recover from revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other uses.

Ashburn said the town has through 2024 to designate how the money will be spent and has until 2026 to completely spend it. The federal money has not been received yet, but town officials have worked to submit the proper paperwork as necessary to the funding process, the town manager said.

Board members also talked trash on Tuesday, once again discussing the need for curbside pickup and finding money in the town’s budget for the service.

Ashburn said while he was researching deeper into the town’s ordinances concerning litter, he made a huge discovery.

“We’re in violation of all the ordinances,” he said.

According to the town ordinances, trash pickup is to be done by the roadside in cans, he said. People who need assistance can opt for sanitation workers to collect trash from their yards.

“It’s already in the ordinance, it’s just never been done,” Ashburn said.

The town needs to be divided into four quadrants and given trash pickup schedules for each of the four areas, the town manager said. To buy new cans and provide needed equipment, it could cost about $110,000.

Mayor Henderson also said the town should look into hiring its own mechanic, to cut down on the cost of repairs to vehicles and equipment. Ashburn said he is looking into that option.

Town workers who are not interested in serving residents should find another job, the mayor said.

Commissioner Burney spoke of an incident in which all three of the town’s trash trucks were out of operation, and said it should’ve never happened. He said the town should not have every truck running at once and needs to have provisions in place if one breaks down.

“Let’s start holding people accountable,” Burney said.

The commissioners also voted 5-1 to give First Freewill Baptist Church a 12-month payment plan to help it pay off a $775.70 bill incurred because of a water leak. Town policy only allows it to reduce sewer bills, and the church is not connected to the town’s sewage system. Commissioner Murray McKeithan voted in opposition.

McKeithan said churches were dealing with COVID-19 and not in their buildings, which could have delayed their discovery of the leak.

“In normal circumstances, they would’ve caught it,” he said.

“I think we oughta do something to help ‘em out,” he added.

Mayor Pro Tem Chris Edmonds said he didn’t disagree with McKeithan.

“I think it’s a matter of setting a precedent,” Edmonds said.

Commissioner Neal Lea’Kes said it could “open a can of worms.”

The Board of Commissioners previously did not act to refund a resident in a similar situation. But, McKeithan said church and residential situations are two different things.

Also approved by the commissioners on Tuesday was the whistleblower policy, which was approved without discussion, and Juneteenth Ordinance. The ordinance’s intent is to close a portion of Main Street for the celebration of Juneteenth on June 19.