Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Robeson, 25 other North Carolina counties

June 2, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
Clouds could be seen over U.S. 74 East just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists traveling toward Lumberton from Maxton just before that time experienced periods of heavy rain on the interstate.

<p>Troxler</p>

RALEIGH — Robeson County is among 26 counties for which the burn ban was lifted on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The burn ban, which was put in place May 24, was lifted by the N.C. Forest Service at 5 p.m. because of rainfall in the area, according to the NCDACS. Residents in those counties had been told not to burn debris because of dry conditions that were considered “hazardous forest fire conditions.”

“Recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased fire danger,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.

“With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement. Still, residents should burn responsibly. Check for restrictions before burning, and make sure you have a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended,” Troxler added.

Rain showers are “likely” and a thunderstorm is “possible” for the Lumberton area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

“A large area of high pressure will import copious moisture into the Carolinas over the next several days bringing some much-needed rainfall. Rain chances linger but lessen over the weekend as temperatures rise slightly; this pattern lasting into early next week,” according to a NWS area forecast discussion.

Thunderstorms and rain showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday’s forecast calling for a chance of rain.

Other counties for which the burn ban was lifted are Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.

Robeson County Ranger Robby Freeman thanked county residents who did their part to reduce the risks of fire.

“A thank you to the citizens that did adhere to the burn ban,” he said.

N.C. Forest Service rangers and personnel responded to 30 fires in Robeson County between May 24 and Wednesday, Freeman said. Some were considered wildfires, while others were burn ban violations.

“Thanks to the fire departments, law enforcement, and the fire marshal’s office for their assistance during this time, but especially to the dispatchers. They are usually forgotten about, and they probably have the most stressful and taxing job of all,” Freeman said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, burn permits were available in all counties, according to NCDACS. Burn permits can be obtained from any authorized permitting agent or online at www.ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit. All burn permits previously granted in the 26 counties affected by the burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective.

Thus, a valid permit must be obtained. Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for a NCFS county ranger, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

“As far as the rain, the Lord sends us what we need when we need it. We have no control over weather,” Freeman said.

“All we can do is work with it, rain or shine,” he added.