Teaching future stars

June 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Lumberton Senior High School Athletic Director Adam Deese gives 8-year-old Alysson Cruz the ball during a basketball drill that took place just before the 3:30 p.m. start of the Lumberton Athletic Sports Camp at the school. The camp offered separate segments for youth ages 8 to 10 years old and 11 to 14 years old. Youth could pick two sports for two 30-minute sessions on basketball, soccer, football, softball, cheer and more. Because of weather conditions, tennis, golf and track were cancelled Wednesday. The camp began Tuesday and ends Thursday. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

