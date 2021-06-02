Thursday’s Alive After 5 concert postponed

June 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Alive After 5 concert series, which was scheduled to begin Thursday, has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

The outdoor concert series will now premiere on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza, according to Connie Russ, Lumberton’s Downtown coordinator.

Rivermist band is expected to perform and food trucks Poblanos Tacos and and Lyck Yuh Finga will park and sale a variety of Hispanic and Caribbean food.