Crime report

June 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sharika Aycock, Norment Road, Lumberton; Kathryn Birona, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; and Jeff Pate, Antioch Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juan Bardales, Mcbride Road, Red Springs; Larry Williams, Copeland Lane, Lumberton; and Page Lowery, Shannon Road, Shannon.

Derek Edwards reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on North Fifth Street in St. Pauls.

Timothy Owens reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone who pointed a gun at him on West Blue Street in St. Pauls.