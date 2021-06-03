UNCP schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout June, July

June 3, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be offering several opportunities over the next two months for faculty, staff, students and members of the local community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university will be providing first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine during vaccination clinics scheduled in June and July.

Mobile clinics will be set up in the parking lot of Grace P. Johnson Stadium, located on the UNCP campus. Vaccinations will be administered through a partnership with UNCP and Optum Serve. There is no charge. No appointment is necessary. All registration will take place on-site.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 3-5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, and 28-30; and July 1, 8, 10, 15, 24 and 29.