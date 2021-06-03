Robeson County Farmer’s Market schedules Start of Summer event for Saturday

June 3, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Farmer’s Market is kicking off the summer season with an event scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Start of Summer event will include several produce and craft vendors, food trucks, children’s games, face painting and photo opportunities.

The Farmer’s Market is located in downtown Lumberton at Elm and Eighth streets.