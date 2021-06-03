Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lori Porter, Buckhorn Road, Parkton; Charles Hammonds, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; Amanda Butler, Buie Philadelphus Road, Lumberton; and Christa Chavis, Pinto Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Public Schools of Robeson County, 621 Kenric Road, Lumberton; Pammy Cummings, Philadelphus Road, Pembroke; and David Stephens, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls.

Tasia McNair, of Myrtle Court in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her home.

Paola Guerrero, of West 36th Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at her home. The vehicle had been left unlocked, according to an incident report completed by the responding police officer.