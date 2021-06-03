Congrats Rosenwald Elementary fourth-graders

June 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Cars could be seen lined up down Martin Luther King Drive in Fairmont for the Rosenwald Elementary School 4th Grade Promotion Ceremony, drive-thru style, in which 59 students participated. Students could get out of their vehicles once on campus, receive certificates and have photographs taken before exiting campus. Courtesy photo

