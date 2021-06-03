Grand opening Saturday to mark return of Lumberton antique mall

Carolina Peddlers LLC will hold its grand opening ceremony Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lumberton business, located at 3540 E. Elizabethtown Road, will host food vendors and have a gift certificate giveaway for customers during the Saturday event. Shown is one of at least 80 vendor spaces in Carolina Peddlers LLC, located at 3540 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, that will contain items for sell during the business’ grand opening ceremony Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some vendors could be seen Thursday organizing their spaces. Carolina Peddlers LLC will hold its grand opening ceremony Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lumberton business, located at 3540 E. Elizabethtown Road, will host food vendors and have a gift certificate giveaway for customers during the Saturday event. Related Articles

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton antique mall that closed recently will reopen Saturday under new management and under the name Carolina Peddlers LLC.

The former owner of the Carolina Country Peddlers Mall Inc., located at 3540 E. Elizabethtown Road, closed the shop in March. And Lumberton couple Jason and Stephanie Barnes saw an opportunity to sell their custom-made furniture to area residents. Thus, Carolina Peddlers LLC was born.

“When we started our furniture business, I just loved going to the peddlers malls,” Stephanie Barnes said.

They primarily sold pieces online and in cities outside Robeson County, but now the couple can sell to their neighbors, community members and county residents through their own peddlers mall.

“It has brought us back to our community,” Barnes said.

The building, which is about 21,000 square feet in size, offers ample room and a great location for the Barnes’ and vendors who rent space in order to sell merchandise in the business.

The couple and some vendors could be seen Thursday setting up spaces to prepare for the business’ Saturday grand opening ceremony. As of Thursday, Barnes said she had a little more than 80 spaces rented, with about 100 vendors from various locations like Tabor City, Hope Mills, Mount Airy and more. And she still had room for more vendors as of Thursday afternoon.

The business will offer antiques, collectibles and more, she said.

The couple has leased the business space since May 1 and has worked since then to make their business vision a reality. They have added new lighting, paint, plumbing and HVAC, Barnes said.

“We’re just trying to get everything together,” she said Thursday.

The sound of power drills could be heard as vendors built booths and worked to organize items in their rented spaces.

The grand opening is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Food trucks are scheduled to set up at the business Saturday, and customers will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate, Barnes said.

“I am very excited to see it coming together,” Barnes said. “It’s a good atmosphere.”

Barnes said she wants the business to be an attraction that draws tourists from Interstate 95 to shop, and contribute to the health of the local economy.

Lumberton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Kern welcomed the new owners to the chamber.

“We are very excited that Carolina Peddlers joined our great organization,” she said.

The business will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the business, or becoming a vendor, call 910-674-4171.

