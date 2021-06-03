Thursday’s rainfall not enough to break drought in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Rain fell Thursday on a region that has seen precious little of the life-giving fluid in the past few months, but it won’t be enough to break the drought that has Robeson County in its grasp, according to weather-watchers.

It will take more than a couple days of rain or an inch or two of rainfall to relieve the drought conditions, according to county Assistant Ranger Jimmy McCall, of the state Forest Service.

“It will take a tropical storm,” McCall said.

Robeson was one of 12 counties in the state identified on May 11 by the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council as moderate drought areas because of low rainfall, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Moderate drought is considered the “least severe” drought classification. However, the northern half of Robeson County was classified as abnormally dry as of May 11.

On Thursday the DMAC, elevated Robeson County from moderate to severe drought. Also moving from moderate to severe were Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.

“The southern coastal plain has continued to miss out on the moderate rains experienced in the rest of the coastal plain and Piedmont,” said Klaus Albertin, DMAC chairman. “Evaluation of a number of factors including precipitation, soil moisture, and in-the-field observations has resulted in conditions worsening for the six counties now in a severe drought. The forecast for the week looks promising, and we are hopeful the severe drought classification will be short-lived.

When or how Robeson County’s drought designation might be removed is hard to say, according to the DMAC. There is no specific rainfall threshold that must be crossed in order to break a drought in any region of the state because rainfall amounts vary from region to region, and various factors are in play when it comes to drought recovery.

As of Thursday, Lumberton has a deficit of 4.64 inches of rain over the past three months, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Over the past three months only 4.75 inches of rain have fallen on the city. The normal amount of rain for the three-month period is 9.39 inches.

As of about 6 p.m. Thursday, only about one-quarter inch of rain had fallen on Lumberton, according to the NWS.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms remain high Friday, according to the NWS. Showers are possible Saturday and Sunday even though a high-pressure ridge will build over North Carolina on Saturday and start to dry out Robeson County. Monday through Thursday, the county is expected to experience typical North Carolina summer weather, when a shower could develop at any time of the day.

“Our hit-or-miss precipitation pattern is helping rainfall deficits increase and drought expand as we enter the summer. We’ve now wrapped up the state’s ninth-driest spring on record. Locally, sites such as Wilmington and Lumberton had their second-driest spring, which has driven the emergence of severe drought conditions in these parts of the southern Coastal Plain.” said Corey Davis, of the N.C. State Climate Office.

The dry conditions extend westward, which prompted DMAC to add three counties to the 46 currently experiencing moderate drought. Moderate drought stretches from Robeson to Dare counties.

Portions of 29 counties in eastern and central North Carolina are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and could reach drought status if dry conditions persist, according to DMAC. The area of abnormally dry conditions extends from Madison to Currituck counties along the Virginia border and westward to Mecklenburg County along the South Carolina border.

“We are not seeing water supply issues in our reservoirs and rivers yet, but we encourage residents to follow the water restrictions put in place by their local water systems. Water restrictions help reduce the risk of water shortages if current weather conditions continue,” Albertin said.

Robeson County has not initiated programs to conserve water because of the drought, according to Myron Neville, county Public Works director. Normal water usage is in effect.

Drought categories are based on streamflow, groundwater levels, the amount of water stored in reservoirs, soil moisture, the time of year and other relevant factors for assessing the extent and severity of dry conditions. The DMAC’s drought map is updated every Thursday morning.

To learn more, visit https://www.ncdrought.org/education.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.