NC HOPE Program can help prevent evictions

June 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
North Carolina Department of Public Safety NC Emergency Management

Whether it’s a health-related challenge or a significant financial hardship, the pandemic has negatively affected us all. It’s OK to seek help! The NC HOPE Program can help prevent evictions of very low-income tenants by providing rent and utility assistance for people suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19. To see if you are eligible, visit: www.hope.nc.gov.

Tanto si es un problema de salud o una dificultad financiera significativa, la pandemia nos ha afectado negativamente a todos. ¡Está bien buscar ayuda! El Programa HOPE de Carolina del Norte puede ayudar a prevenir los desalojos de inquilinos de muy bajos ingresos a través de proporcionar asistencia con el alquiler y los servicios públicos para las personas que sufren dificultades financieras debido al COVID-19. Para ver si usted es elegible, visite: www.hope.nc.gov.