Adoptable pets

June 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Johnny and June are available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. June is a female, calico adult, domestic shorthair, and Johnny is a male, black and white adult, domestic mediumhair. They are both indoor cats and have been spayed and neutered. Johnny and June have very different personalities. They are very friendly and love attention. The adoption fee is $25 each. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

