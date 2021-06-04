UNC Health Southeastern expands visitation starting Monday

June 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern will expand general visitation starting Monday.

The expanded visitation policy allows two visitors per patient at the medical center, with visiting hours extended to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Other changes to the guidelines include two visitors for laboring mothers and two parents or guardians for minor patients, according to the health care system. In both cases, one visitor will be allowed to remain with the patient after visiting hours have ended each day.

Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients and patients on specialized hospital units, such as ICU and emergency services, have varying visitation policies specific to their diagnosis and unit. Visitors for these patients will need to consult medical center staff for specific visitation guidelines.

All medical center visitors must be age 18 or older and are required to be screened and show a valid photo ID. All approved visitors must wear their visitor badge at all times.

UNC Health Southeastern clinics and outpatient affiliates will allow one visitor per patient.

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center continues to allow visitors by appointment only, following all federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

To learn more, call UNC Health Southeastern Patient Relations at 910-671-5592.