State officials urge teens to drive safely during deadliest days of year

LUMBERTON — Nearly 600 graduates representing three Robeson County high schools crossed the stage Friday and walked into a new phase of their lives.

Red Springs, Fairmont and St. Pauls high schools were the latest schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County system to each hold graduation ceremonies commemorating the Class of 2021. Graduations for Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools have been scheduled to take place Saturday at 10 a.m. in each of the schools’ gymnasiums.

During the Red Springs graduation ceremony, where a total of 186 seniors collected diplomas, the school’s principal passionately reminded students of the series of trials they have faced and warned them of the many more to come.

“You will have various competing seasons and times that you must face and outlast,” Jamal Campbell said. “During these contrasting seasons, you will develop character and endurance that will have the ability to bring out the best in you.

“In times like these you will need some essential items to help you get through and to maintain your focus on achieving your goals.”

The essentials are love, faith and family.

“These essential items of love, faith and family will be integral into your success and to the source of motivation that keeps you moving each day,” Campbell said.

The Red Devils principal quoted former President John F. Kennedy, who said “We must use time as a tool not as a challenge.”

“I encourage you — be productive, seize the moment, step up and don’t back down,” Campbell said.

Fairmont High School graduates were celebrated during a 10 a.m. ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

There were about 163 students set to graduate Friday, but five to six students reported they would be unable to attend the ceremony, Principal Kent Prater said.

Assistant Principal Justin Dial said he has been at the school for three years and has seen three different styles of graduation ceremonies. Graduations went from Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2019 to the high school’s parking lot for a drive-thru ceremony this past year.

And Friday weather concerns forced the ceremony to be moved from the football field to the gymnasium, where the capacity limit reduced the number of guests each student could invite from six to four, Prater said.

Dial said students have overcome many obstacles, and he is proud of their achievements.

“They’ve triumphed through tough times,” Dial said. “I’m proud of ‘em and I hope they carry that same mindset throughout their lives.”

Graduating senior Jacob Hunt’s mother and grandparents were eager to celebrate with him Friday.

His mother, Cassandra Hunt, said it took a lot to get to graduation and she was excited for her son to reach the academic milestone.

“It’s nothing but a blessing,” she said.

Kevin Oxendine, whose daughter Jalyn graduated Friday, said he commends graduates to “the fullest” degree for their work this year.

“They survived the obstacles, and I’m proud of ’em,” he said.

Senior Class Representative Tyler Jackson gave the invocation and Senior Class Treasurer Shekinah Lennon welcomed graduates, their family members and others in attendance at the ceremony. Senior Class President Kiley Oxendine gave a speech in which she encouraged her peers and recognized their efforts to finish the school year, even completing courses online.

“We dealt with the daily struggle of internet connection,” Oxendine said.

Ultimately she shared words she and her peers could take with them beyond the school’s grounds.

“I ask that each of you follow your own dreams and your own passions,” she said.

Oxendine also told graduates to “put God first in all that you do.”

The commencement ceremony wasn’t just about student achievements, Prater said.

“It’s also a day to honor those who have helped you along the way,” the principal said.

He spoke of coaches, family members, friends and others who helped students as they worked toward earning their diploma.

“They were there with you every step of the way,” Prater said.

He then invited graduates to stand and thank those people for their contributions with applause and cheering.

Then parents took their turn to cheer on the graduating class of 2021.

Parents also shared advice for the graduates.

“Live life to the fullest; go strong and hard as you can,” Oxendine said.

“Congratulations. Keep reaching for the stars, and you got a lot of people praying for you and wishing you well in success,” Hunt said.

The 193 graduates at St. Pauls High School had not backed down in the face of adversity, said one of the school’s assistant principals, Eric Sanders.

“These guys faced some of the biggest challenges they have in their lives,” he said.

One of these challenges was not being in contact with some schoolmates since their sophomore year.

“We’re proud of them; we’re proud of the number that graduated today; we’re proud of the response of the parents and the community who came out,” Sanders said.

Mary McLaughlin began working as a data manager at St. Pauls High School four years ago, when the class of 2021 was entering the school as freshmen.

“This is my first class when I came here at St. Pauls High School,” she said. “They’ve been through so much. This has been a tough year. It’s just a joyous occasion.”

The data manager was on the verge of tears watching students “walk across the stage as a whole.”

“I got to see them grow,” McLaughlin said. “I feel like I was that mother watching every one of them. They’re like my babies.”

Graduate Shamere Cotton had the support of her parents and sister at Saturday’s ceremony.

Her mother, Cathy McLaurin, knew firsthand, the struggles her daughter faced during her senior year.

“It has been a proud moment because it has truly been a struggle,” McLaurin said. “She did not like being at that house and not going to school, but I’m glad she stuck it out.”

Cotton said although adjusting to virtual learning was tough, there were a few bright spots to remember.

“For the most part, it was fun,” Cotton said.

College is the next step for the new St. Pauls alumna, but she still is undecided on which college to attend.