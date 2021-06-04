Robeson County Commissioners and Pembroke, Rowland, Lumberton, St. Pauls boards to meet next week

June 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Five governing boards are scheduled to meet during the coming week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will convene in person Monday at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Building, located at 550 N. Chestnut St.

Also on Monday, the Pembroke Town Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

The Lumberton City Council will broadcast its Wednesday meeting live on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m.

St. Pauls commissioners will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.