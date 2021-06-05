St. Pauls police arrest man in shooting

June 5, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — A shooting here left one man hospitalized and another man in jail, according to police.

Arrested in the wake of the Friday night shooting was 42-year-old Anthony Sykes, of Chime Street in St. Pauls, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. He was charged with assault by pointing a firearm, assault with intent to injure or kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm within city limits. He placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Police responded about 8:40 p.m. to a home on Chapel Street in reference to a shooting, according to the SPPD. The resulting investigation revealed an argument ensued between two men, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, whose name was not being released, was shot in the legs, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but he was flown to a medical center for treatment.

Sykes was taken into custody at his home a short time later.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bradley Rountree by calling 910-865-5155.