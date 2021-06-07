Police investigate shooting that hit two homes over the weekend

June 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Police here are asking the public for information regarding a shooting over the weekend in which bullets struck two residences.

No one was injured when two homes on East Armfield Street were struck by gunfire at 10:47 p.m. Sunday by an unknown person or people, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. The person or people responsible opened fire on one home using what was believed to have been an automatic rifle. Bullets also struck the residence next door.

No one in either residence were injured, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155.