Mike McIntyre inducted into UNC’s Order of the Golden Fleece

June 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
<p>McIntyre</p>

McIntyre

RALEIGH — A former Lumberton resident and congressman has been chosen for membership in the oldest and highest honorary society at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Order of the Golden Fleece.

Mike McIntyre was recently inducted into the prestigious society, via a virtual ceremony, “for his fervent dedication to public service and improving the state of North Carolina.”

The full induction statement reads, “As a double Tar Heel, McIntyre has been devoted to UNC-Chapel Hill and the state, serving as a Congressman for nearly [two] decades. In that time, he has advocated for marginalized and rural populations, reforming agricultural and economic policies. From authoring the Fair and Equitable Tobacco Reform Act to fighting for federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe and more, McIntyre represents the best of this University and this state. When not in DC, the Congressman is still dedicating his time to the development of his constituents, hosting youth leadership summits, coaching local sports teams, working on different local boards and assisting people with their problems. For these and other accomplishments, the Order of the Golden Fleece proudly taps Mike McIntyre.”

McIntyre was surprised by the unexpected recognition, calling it both an honor and a privilege.

“It has been a blessing to serve North Carolina and represent the University throughout my life and career. Having the Order of the Golden Fleece bestow such a gracious honor is a truly humbling and very special experience,” McIntyre said.

Founded in 1904, the Order selects members based on service to the university as reflected in scholarship, motivation, creativity, loyalty, and leadership in academic and extracurricular pursuits. Seniors comprise the majority of the inductees, but juniors, graduate students, faculty, and alumni are also eligible for membership.

McIntyre’s dedication to the legal profession was also recently recognized with the North Carolina State Bar’s highest honor. He was selected in January to receive the John B. McMillian Distinguished Service Award.

McIntyre serves as the senior advisor for Government Relations and Economic Development for the law firm of Ward and Smith. His professional experience encompasses business, coastal, energy, environmental, agribusiness, real estate, sports, and entertainment law.

McIntyre represented the Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2015.