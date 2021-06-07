Local firefighters distribute smoke alarms as part of Smoke Alarm Saturday

Jessica Horne Staff writer
From left, Lumberton firefighters Joseph Simmons, Cedric Austin and Kel Southern install a smoke alarm in a Lumberton home on Saturday as part of the statewide Smoke Alarm Saturday initiative, which sought to equip the public with working smoke detectors that could help save their lives in the event of fire.

    LUMBERTON — At least three local fire departments participated in Smoke Alarm Saturday over the weekend.

    Fire departments across the state participated Saturday in the initiative to provide community members with free new smoke alarms. Participating in Robeson County were Lumberton, Fairmont Rural and Britt’s fire departments.

    “Smoke alarms are the best and least expensive method of an early warning in the event of a fire. They are essential in reducing the number of residential fire fatalities and injuries,” said Chris West, interim LFD chief.

    On Saturday, firefighters from the Lumberton Fire Department visited 210 homes and installed 90 smoke alarms, he said. Twenty-four of the homes did not have working smoke alarms.

    “We still have 19 detectors available for installation,” he said.

    Lumberton residents can contact the fire department for information about smoke alarms or request a device by calling 910-671-1607.

    Britt’s Fire Department Chief Mark White said firefighters visited about 10 homes, and residents were either away or already had working smoke alarms.

    “We still have some left over,” he said.

    About 30 devices are still available for residents in need, White said. To request a device, call 910-738-5441.

    Fairmont Rural Fire Department issued a statement Saturday on Facebook concerning the event.

    “Today June 5th members of the Fairmont rural volunteer fire department took part in the statewide program from the office of the state fire Marshal in distributing new smoke detectors to homes throughout our district…” the post reads in part. “[I]t was a great feeling to see the smiles on their faces knowing that tonight they will be a little bit safer.”

    Smoke alarms save lives, said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County fire marshal and Emergency Management director. In some instances, emergency personnel have responded to fires in which survivors were awakened from sleep by smoke alarms and able to escape safely.

    Chavis said she is proud of the fire departments that participated. She also said if anyone has questions about smoke alarms they can call Robeson County Emergency Management at 910-671-3150.

    On Saturday, participating fire departments across the state checked 3,368 homes, installed 2,781 devices, and found that 573 homes did not have smoke alarms, according to Ben Powell, NCDOI Public Information officer.

    “Smoke alarms cut the chances of dying in a home fire in half, but they have to be in proper working condition in order to save your life,” said Mike Causey, insurance commissioner and state fire marshal. “Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan and our goal is to prevent fire deaths by arming our citizens with the proper knowledge and equipment.”

    In 2021, there have already been 54 fire deaths in the state. According to the N.C. Department of Insurance and Office of State Fire Marshal, in many of those cases, there was no working smoke alarm.

    “To put that in perspective, 120 people lost their lives in North Carolina because of fire in 2020,” according to the NCDOI OSFM.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

