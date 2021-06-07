‘Time for a New You’ campaign targets continuing education students in Robeson County

June 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Stith</p>

Stith

LUMBERTON — The Time for a New YOU campaign was launched Monday for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund, which is available for eligible North Carolina community college continuing education students.

The GEER fund provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs in one of North Carolina’s Great 58 community colleges, of which Robeson Community College is one

“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”

The short-term programs supported by the scholarship are in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program — whichever is more — and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other costs of attendance.

“The GEER scholarship is a great opportunity for students seeking a career change, but prefer short-term training as opposed to obtaining an associate’s degree,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “There are many jobs available in Robeson County waiting to be filled by qualified candidates. Our workforce and continuing education programs provide students with the hands-on training and skills needed to obtain those jobs.”

Eligible students must be a N.C. resident and currently enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours. Eligible programs at RCC include Esthetics, Massage Therapy, Emergency Medical Science, Electrical, Medical Assisting, Nurse Aide I and Polysomnography.

More than 500 students have already taken advantage of the GEER scholarship at Robeson Community College, with 39 scholarships still available.

“It is estimated that 67% of jobs in North Carolina will require a post-secondary credential, such as an industry standard certification,” said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “The need for a highly skilled workforce is here, and the majority of the workforce will be required to have training beyond a high school diploma to obtain employment, and RCC is committed to meeting individuals where they are to help them get to where they need to be.”

To apply for a GEER scholarship at Robeson Community College, contact Debbie Bruce at [email protected] or 910-272-3630.