RCC announces Academic Scholars for Spring 2021

June 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has announced the official list of the Spring 2021 Academic Scholars.

Academic Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 3.5 GPA within the semester.

The scholars are from:

Clarkton, Demeary Hope Britt.

Evergreen, Kaitlyn Hope Conley.

Fairmont, Kristy Lee Blue, Delilah Holiese Chavis, Selena Renay Hunt, Tamar Hunt, Marcus Ray Locklear, Cheyanne Jordan Lowery, Sheila Floyd Roberts and Giovanni Santiago-Campos.

Fayetteville, Olga Razumova Santiago.

Hope Mills, Mary Elizabeth Brunais and Jessica Eileen Noble.

Lumber Bridge, Christian Galvan.

Lumberton, Ethan M. Adams, Sandi Michelle Adams, Joshua Barfield, Cheyenne Nicole Brayboy, Natasha Jeaneen Burnette, Benjamin Jared Castrejon Sanchez, Jose Eduardo Garcia, Matthew Haddington Gerrick, Mason Reese Hall, Heritage Hawanna Hammonds, Makayla Lynn Hunt, Jesicove Jean, Mysterious Jones-Davis, Brittany Nicole Locklear, Logan Lowery, Luke McNeill, Saereen S. Mistica, Laura Olivia Overstreet, David Garrison Oxendine, Marjorie Madison Phillips, German Leonardo Pineda Acosta, Danielle Nichole Pruey, Braxton W. Sampson, Shelia Sealey, Christein Rose Spivey, Roy Joseph Velazquez, Erica Nicole Voland, Houston Ray Wallace and Shareed Lewis DeVon Williams.

Maxton, Micaela Daniele Hunt, Jada Lee Jacobs, Aleya H. Mobley and Jordan Dora Oxendine.

Orrum, Miranda Gail McLaughlin and Samantha Middleton.

Parkton, Melisa Cantor Sosa and Christian Alexander Williams.

Pembroke, Cassidy Cummings, April Rennee Hunt, Taliyah D. Hunt, Melinda Sue Locklear and Trandone Dale Locklear.

Raeford, Cassandra Lynn McDaniel.

Red Springs, Anderil Bravo, Ramon Damontay Campbell, Erika Castrejon, Kaitlyn Breanna Ransom and Raynas Adnan Zangana.

St. Pauls, Sharron Verania Alcaraz Acosta, Beatriz Martinez Cortes, Miranda Sarah Durden, Allan Josue Inestroza Diaz, Keri Dawn Ivey, Oscar Ismael Ordonez-Munguia, Ky’Aisa Nashay Roberts and Jerrica Lynn Tart.

— Shannon, Alondra Diaz Sandoval, Whitney Shanale Hunt, Anna Maria Jones, Harley Dakota Lowery and Jordy Martinez Rodriguez.

Tabor City, Salena Lee Donahue.