Robeson Community College launches pre-licensure insurance classes to meet growing demand

LUMBERTON — Pre-licensure insurance classes will be offered by Robeson Community College to meet a growing need in Robeson County.
“There has been a demand,” said Julie Baxley, director of Human Resource Development and Workforce Solutions at RCC. “I have had several phone calls and requests for these classes from insurance agents in the county looking to get their employees certified locally as well as individuals calling to take the classes.”
Employment of insurance brokers and sales agents is expected to grow 9% by the year 2021, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And pursuing a career in insurance can open up many doors for area residents.
According to salary.com, new insurance agents can make, on average, from $40,000 to $64,000 in their first year. Many jobs in the insurance industry only require a high school diploma, with additional training to learn protocols in the insurance industry.
A few career opportunities available in insurance include claims adjuster, insurance sales agent, and insurance technician, with opportunities to become an actuary, insurance broker, risk surveyor, underwriter, catastrophe modeler, or an insurance loss adjuster with additional training and education.
“There are many career paths in insurance,” Baxley said. “We hope that this will be a successful program at RCC and that many of our students will go on and become successful in the insurance industry from taking these courses.”
The first class in the series, Property, and Casualty, begins July 12 and costs $125 to register, plus an additional nonrefundable fee of $220 for materials and textbooks. This class prepares students for the North Carolina State Property and Liability Adjuster Examination.
Other classes in the series include Life Insurance, Health/Accident/Sickness, Life and Health, Medicare Supplement & Long-Term Care, Property Insurance Pre-Licensing, Casualty Insurance Pre-licensing, Self-Employed Adjuster Pre-licensing, and Personal Lines.
Anyone interested in registering for these courses is asked to contact Baxley at [email protected] or 910-272-3671.