UNC Health Southeastern appoints new directors

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has appointed two new directors: Stephanie Fitchpatrick as director of critical care services and Magenta Smith as director of inpatient services.
Fitchpatrick received a licensed practical nursing degree in 1996 from Boards of Cooperative Educational Services technical college and an associate’s degree in nursing in 2003 from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, both located in Syracuse, New York. She received a bachelor in nursing degree in 2020 and a master’s in science nursing degree in 2021, both from Chamberlain School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois. She also received certification as a national registry paramedic from Clark State Community College in Springfield, Ohio, in 2006.
Before joining UNC Health Southeastern as emergency services coordinator in February 2019, Fitchpatrick held various nursing roles, including head nurse/unit educator, flight nurse/crew manager, paramedic, staff nurse, and community educator.
Fitchpatrick lives in Fayetteville with her husband, Jay, and daughter, Madison.
Smith received an associate’s degree in nursing from Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst in 2001. She obtained a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2005 and is pursuing a master of science degree in nursing, both from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Smith has worked for UNC Health Southeastern for 20 years in the following nursing roles: nurse manager, clinical effective nurse, and staff nurse.
A native of Robeson County, Smith lives in Fairmont with her husband, Keith, and daughter, Mahaven, and son, Mynkoda.