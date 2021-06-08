UNC Health Southeastern appoints new directors

PARKTON — Parkton Fire and Rescue personnel now have the capacity to train, literally, in their own back yard.

A drill tower was installed recently on the department’s property, making it the first in Robeson County to have one on hand, according to the department’s chief, Chris Nowak.

“We are the second in North Carolina to own one. The department in Matthews, North Carolina, was the first to get one,” the chief said.

Nowak learned of the towers after seeing promos this past year via emails from Affordable Drill Towers. The company, based in Texas, provides an innovative solution by offering fire service, military, and S.W.A.T. teams an affordable alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar training towers that can be installed on-site.

“I was getting emails in the department email from Affordable Drill Towers and I just kept deleting them because I thought they were spam, and then I just happened to open one up and it gave me a link to a YouTube video,” Nowak said. “I looked at their video and showed it to my training captain and he was like ‘Man that’s a really awesome thing.’”

The department’s board of directors was able to secure a loan to buy the tower, which had a base price of $125,000, Nowak said.

Although the tower was constructed in just three days, the project has been a year in the making.

“We started specking out the project last summer and then, unfortunately, with COVID some of the shipment for some of the parts were delayed,” Nowak said.

The customized drill tower installed at the Parkton department was dubbed “The Parkton” because it’s the first of its kind built with removable steel panels, which were shipped from Germany, causing the delays.

The parts were delivered by truck on May 27 and was completed by May 30.

“On the 31st we walked through it with the company, pressure tested the stand pipes and the sprinklers. They went through all of the features with us,” Nowak said.

With the new drill tower, Parkton Fire and Rescue can do every type of basic firefighter training with the exception of live-fire scenarios. The tower includes roof props for ventilation scenarios, pitched roofs to simulate a residential roof, flat roofs to simulate a commercial building, and a simulated basement.

“We have what they call ‘window props’ so we can do ladder training on fighting a fire through a window, entering a residence through a window or rescuing a person through the window, bringing them down the ladder,” Nowak said.

The firefighters also can practice high-angle rope rescue training, Nowak said.

“We can smoke the bottom floor out with a smoke machine and do search and rescue in a smoke environment, so this is a very beneficial training tool for our department,” the chief said.

Training towers are typically reserved for training centers, like the $1.8 million burn tower built recently at Robeson Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center.

“Robeson County Training Center has a phenomenal new burn building and a great facility, but we’re looking for something that we can utilize anytime of the week, where we don’t have to go outside of the district where we can still answer calls but still get our training done,” Nowak said.

Nowak is encouraging other departments located at remote locations within the county to consider investing in one of the affordable towers.

The Parkton tower will be open to neighboring departments in a similar situations who would like to participate in multi-department drills.

“It’s an investment for our department and our community, but its for anybody that wants to come down and train,” Nowak said.