At the cross

June 8, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Evangelist Tyler Blue, of Charlotte, fastens paper Tuesday to a cross under a giant tent, under which a revival has been held at East Lumberton Baptist Church. The paper and cross were used in a previous sermon to allow attendees to “leave” ideas or other things “at the cross.” Blue was set to preach revival Tuesday evening under the tent for the fifth week in a row. Blue’s longest revival lasted six weeks. At least 1,500 people have visited the revival, and 104 have been baptized there. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

