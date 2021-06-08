Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Mitchell Locklear, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; and Clayton Homes, Locklear Road, Pembroke.
The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Ansco and Associates, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Jamaricus Graham, Butler Road, Fairmont; Corney Transportation, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Samuel Woodell, Ohara Drive, Fairmont; Joey Hammonds, Bertha Jones Road, Rowland; and Kenny Deese, East Raynham Road, Fairmont.
Jayla Taylor, of Lochcarron Drive in Fayetteville, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at a home on East Avenue in Lumberton.
Della Goins, of North Water Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to break into her home.
Lacy Hamilton, of Orange Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a theft occurred at his residence.
The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Cheyanna Fulmer, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; and Ashleigh Meares, Singletary Church Road, Lumberton.
The following attempted break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Timothy Jacobs, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Callie Locklear, Melinda Road, Maxton.
The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Gary Moody, Fairley Road, Maxton; Robert Morgan, Cowpen Swamp Road, Fairmont; Tyshawn Lowery, Harrington Road, Fairmont; Annette Locklear, Jane Road, Maxton; Tammy Locklear, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Tiffany Cunningham, East Robeson Drive, Lumberton; Ryan Tyner, Burnette Drive, Lumberton; Isaac Jacobs, Viola Road, Pembroke; and Larissa Watson, N.C. 71 North, Shannon.