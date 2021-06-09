CHARLOTTE — Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 3938 N.C. 710 in Pembroke Thursday through Wednesday, barring weather events that may affect the project timetable.

The maintenance operation is a part of the company’s ongoing work to provide safe, reliable natural gas service, according to Piedmont. These operations will include the use of a flare stack, which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources, according to the gas company.

“Piedmont’s No. 1 priority is safety — for its customers, its employees and the communities it serves. These activities are key to continuing Piedmont’s safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas,” a company statement reads in part.

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the United States.