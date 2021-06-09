NCDOT seeks more participation by small, disadvantaged businesses

Staff report

    RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging disadvantaged businesses to compete for state transportation contracts and will host a workshop in Fayetteville later this month.

    Starting in June, NCDOT’s Division of Highways, in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights, will host in-person, outreach events in all 14 highway divisions to educate disadvantaged business owners about how to do business with the NCDOT. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) owners include small, minority-owned and woman-owned businesses.

    “Our agency advertises and awards numerous contracts for projects big and small each year, but often many of these businesses may not be aware of how to work with our agency,” said Eric Boyette, state Transportation secretary. “Each project is an opportunity to encourage small and disadvantaged business participation, and to provide those businesses access to compete on NCDOT contracts.”

    The NCDOT awards contracts in many areas, including mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, and road construction.

    During the outreach events, highway division staff will be present to discuss the types of contracts, advertisements for upcoming projects, and letting and award processes.

    The outreach event for Division 6, which includes Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 26 at on the Fayetteville Technical Community College campus, 2817 Fort Bragg Road, Room 108/113.

    the NCDOT is requesting that interested business representatives RSVP to attend the event.

    To RSVP for the Division 6 event, contact Allen Waddell at [email protected] or 910-642-3760.

    For more information, visit the NCDOT webpage devoted to this initiative and watch the video about contract opportunities.

