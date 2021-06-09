Industry that’s opening soon schedules job fair for next week

June 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

    LUMBERTON — A new local manufacturer is hosting a job fair next week, and is seeking employees.

    Portfolio sister companies of Guardian Capital Partners, Western Shelter Systems and CrewBoss have opened a new 25,000-square foot facility in the Lumberton area.

    Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, the fast-growing organization that manufactures shelters, support systems and fire-resistant personal protection equipment will be looking to fill more than 20 positions with the offer of competitive wages and bonus potential. The business is located at 100 Jasper Drive.

    Hosted by N.C. Works, WSS and CB will be participating in a job fair from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NC Works Career Center-Robeson, located at 289 Corporate Drive in Lumberton.

    “Upon training, we will be working to fill numerous additional roles within our first six months of opening, which is scheduled to start July 6, 2021,” said Sam Dobrowski, director of Operations with CrewBoss.

    “Our organization firmly believes in positive employee culture and success, and we are thrilled to be planting roots here in North Carolina,” he added.

    Job seekers can expect private interviews to discuss current openings, such as sewers, quality control, line leads, warehouse shipping/receiving, and more.

    “Job fairs are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen and support our residents,” said A.J. Johnson, manager of NC Works Career Center-Robeson.

    For more information or to apply, visit ncworks.gov.

