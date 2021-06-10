Driving in the rain

June 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair

Areas like the six-way intersection at Pine and East 11th streets and Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton experienced some flooding Tuesday afternoon because of heavy rainfall. Lumberton has received 1.65 inches of rain over the past four days, and scattered showers will continue Friday and Saturday, bringing another inch and a half of rain, said Mike Kochasic, a forecaster for the National Weather Service.