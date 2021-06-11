Adoptable pet

Raya is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Raya is a wirehair mix who is about 5 months old and is up to date on all vaccinations. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at robesoncountyhumanesociety.org. The Humane Society is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

