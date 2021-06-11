Four governing boards, PSRC Board of Education and RCC trustees meet next week

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Four governing boards, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and the Robeson Community College board of trustees are scheduled to meet next week.

The Robeson Community College trustee board will meet Monday at 6 p.m.

The school board, and Board of Commissioners in Fairmont, Red Springs and Maxton Tuesday.

The PSRC Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OLxHMTCU7Q.

The agenda includes high school team recognitions, coaches of the year, consolidation of pre-kindergarten programs, Career and Technical Education plan and Local Articulated Credit Agreement between PSRC and RCC.

Fairmont commissioners will convene at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. Members of the public can attend the meeting or watch a livestream on the town’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include public hearings for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget and zoning text changes.

Commissioners in Red Springs will meet at 6 p.m. in Town Hall to discuss the approval of the town’s budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting can be watched live at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892.

Maxton commissioners will convene at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can attend the meeting or can watch it streamed live at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.