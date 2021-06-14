Richmond Community College’s honors list include Robeson County residents

Staff report

HAMLET — Ten Robeson County residents are on the 2021 Spring Semester academic honors lists announced by Richmond Community College.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

On the President’s List from Robeson County are Katlyn Cummings, Joshua Lewis, Selena Rocha and Brock Woods.

Robeson County residents on the Dean’s List are Emily Barton, Shallotta Blue, Nathan Brooks, Nicole Douglas , Sabrina Locklear and Monica Lowry.