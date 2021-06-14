UNC Health Southeastern invites community to tour telehealth booths

LUMBERTON — Tours of telehealth booths are being made available for individuals who would like to utilize telehealth visits but do not have adequate internet access at home or through their mobile device.
UNC Health Southeastern has scheduled tours for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr Plaza, located at 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton; 10 a.m. to noon June 23 at Maxton Medicine Shoppe, located at 102 N. Patterson St. in Maxton; and June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UNC Health Southeastern’s Community Health Education Center, located in Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.
The booth at C.H.E.C. has been operational since March 1. The booths at Mohr Plaza and Maxton Medicine Shoppe are newly opened.
Telehealth booths are being placed around Robeson County as part of a “Fill the Gap” grant from North Carolina Healthcare Foundation and a NC COVID-19 Hospital Preparedness Program grant, also from the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation. More telehealth booths are planned for placement by the end of the year.
New and established patients who wish to use the booth may call the UNC Health Southeastern Contact Center at 1-877-735-8864 to schedule an appointment.
Organizations that would like to be considered as a telehealth booth host site can call 910-734-3657 for more information.