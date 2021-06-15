American Red Cross schedules blood drives in Robeson to help meet severe blood shortage

Porter

RALEIGH — Three blood drives have been scheduled in Robeson County in the coming days in an effort to help the American Red Cross overcome a severe blood shortage.

The shortage is the result of a rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise that has depleted the nation’s blood inventory, according to the Red Cross. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Two of the drives are to take place in Lumberton. One on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1002 N. Chestnut St. The other is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 5089 Old Whiteville Road.

The third blood drive in Robeson County is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Springs Presbyterian Church, located at 115 N. Vance St. in Red Springs.

Hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions, according to the Red Cross. Over the past three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a thank-you, those who give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.