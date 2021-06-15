Six Robeson County students each win a Golden LEAF Foundation scholarship

Hamilton

ROCKY MOUNT — Six students in Robeson County have been selected to each receive a Golden LEAF Scholarship worth up to $12,000.

They are among 215 rural North Carolina students announced Tuesday as scholarship recipients by the Golden LEAF Foundation. The Robeson County recipients are Jada Allen, a Lumberton Senior High School graduate; Marilyn Dominguez-Regule, Public Schools of Robeson County Early College At Robeson Community College; Lyric Locklear, Purnell Swett High; Sarah Nasser, Lumberton Senior High; Anderil Bravo Saldivar, PSRC Early College; and Felicia Warriax, Purnell Swett High.

Students will receive a $3,000 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university, according to Golden LEAF. Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and chief executive officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

State lawmakers who represent all or part of Robeson County added their congratulations.

“My sincerest congratulations to Jada, Anderil, Marilyn, Lyric, Sarah, and Felicia for earning this award,” said Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need more students like you to help Robeson County and our rural communities thrive!”

“I’m so excited to hear that we have six students from Robeson County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Rep. Brenden Jones, Republican from Tabor City. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”

“Congratulations to the students from Robeson County for receiving this award,” said Sen. Danny Britt, Republican from Lumberton. “Jada, Anderil, Marilyn, Lyric, Sarah, and Felicia have already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. I look forward to hearing of their future success!”

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.