St. Pauls woman dies of injuries suffered in crash

LUMBERTON — A 52-year-old St. Pauls woman has died after a two-vehicle crash that took place Monday outside Red Springs.
The crash occurred about 6:52 a.m. on N.C. 710 at N.C. 72 about 1.8 miles south of Red Springs, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.
Leila Sinclair, of Veterans Road in St. Pauls, died after the 2013 Ford passenger vehicle she was driving on N.C. 72 attempted to make a left turn onto N.C. 710 and was struck by a 2014 Ford pickup truck operated by 66-year-old Eddie Smiling, of Molly’s Bay Road in Maxton, Locklear said.
Sinclair was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle, Locklear said.
“The other three people (involved) were wearing a seat belt,” he said.
Sinclair’s vehicle came to rest facing southwest, and Smiling’s vehicle overturned and came to rest facing northeast, the sergeant said.
Sinclair was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but died of her injuries.
Smiling’s passenger, 36-year-old Harley Sanderson, of Missouri Road in Maxton, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern by Robeson County EMS for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Smiling and his other passenger, 27-year-old Joshua Smiling, of the same address, were not injured.
Impairment was listed on the report as unknown, Locklear said. Results of a toxicology test will confirm or deny impairment.
Locklear said speed was not a factor in the crash. The only factor noted on the crash report was Sinclair’s failure to yield the right-of-way to Smiling’s vehicle.