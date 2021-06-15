Fairmont police launch hunt for person believed responsible for vehicle break-ins

Staff report
FAIRMONT — Police here are asking the public’s help in finding a person believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins at L&M Convenient Mart on June 9.

The police department released on Tuesday photos of the person and a vehicle in which the person in question and others were seen traveling. The store in which the vehicle break-ins occurred is located at 1309 Lake View Road in Fairmont.

“The Fairmont Police Dept is working to identify the person and vehicle seen in these pictures and is asking for you to help your community,” a statement released Tuesday on Facebook reads in part.

Anyone with information about the person or vehicle can contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.