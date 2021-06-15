Fairmont police launch hunt for person believed responsible for vehicle break-ins

RED SPRINGS — At least three Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled this week in Lumberton and Red Springs.

“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States,” according to juneteenth.com.

Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, it is the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had ended in the state.

Two events in honor of Juneteenth have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday by Seed Harvest and Development Enterprise, and the Lumberton Juneteenth Committee.

The first event will be the inaugural Juneteenth Minority Career Fair, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Lumberton High School parking lot. The fair will allow individuals to meet with potential employers.

Potential employers are required to register in order to participate in the career fair. The registration fee is $50, which includes a table with two chairs and lunch.

A Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton. The “family friendly” event will include live poetry, music and other entertainment.

The Lumberton Juneteenth Committee is asking individuals to participate in the celebration’s talent contest. Participants are welcome to demonstrate any talent that displays what Juneteenth means to them. The first-place prize is $100.

To sign up for the talent show or register for the career fair, visit https://lumbertonjuneteenth.wixsite.com/home. The registration form deadline was June 10 and late registration incurs an additional $10 fee.

For more information, contact John Dunlap at 910-258-6719 or email lumbertonjuneteenth@gmail.com or jcd91x@gmail.com.

The Village is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Family Picnic on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 704 Wren St. in Lumberton. The event will feature free food, music, a baking contest, guest speakers, vendors and local talent.

Legal People Inc. and Level Up Barber Shop LLC announced recently the upcoming Red Springs Juneteenth Celebration scheduled for Saturday.

The family friendly community event has two venues. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street and Access Pointe will host vendors, entertainment, games and fun. David Lewis, a sixth-generation black farmer from St. Pauls will be selling locally grown fresh vegetables. And, the 2021 Robeson County Scholarship winners will be acknowledged.

The second venue’s festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, located at Fourth Avenue and Main Street, with a George Floyd Memorial Walk along Fourth Avenue to Peterson Elementary School. A shuttle service will be provided for walkers from Peterson to MLK Park.

Fourth Avenue, once dubbed Red Springs’ “Black Wall Street,” will will be used to highlight former black businesses that existed from the early 1940s to the destruction caused by deadly tornadoes that decimated Red Springs in March 1984.

The educational experience, fun and excitement will continue on Peterson Elementary School’s campus, the community’s former historic black school. Eighteen local Black centenarians and nonagenarians will be recognized there.

There will be a display honoring Black veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. A memorial service honoring Red Springs residents who have died of COVID-19 also will be held. Lumber River United Way has donated children’s books to give away, and Communities In Schools has donated backpacks loaded with nonperishable food to give away.

Food trucks including Patterson’s Steak and Grill, A Taste of the South, and more will be present. Vendors, both sales and information; entertainment; amusement rides; games; and a grilling competition will fill the day until dark, when a fireworks display is scheduled to end the celebration.

There will be plenty of parking, including an area designated handicap only available for participants who may require it. COVID-19 personal protection equipment will be provided as needed and cooling spaces will be situated throughout the grounds. Proceeds from the event will benefit Legal People Inc. Scholarship Foundation.

For more information and to register as a non-food vendor, visit www.peterkinlegal.com.