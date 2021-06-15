PSRC students return for Summer Learning and Enrichment Camp

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Summer Learning and Enrichment Camp has gotten off to a good start, according to the school district’s spokesman.

About 25% of the school district’s 21,000 student body has attended the summer learning program that seeks to help them earn credits and recover from learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is pleased to announce that the first day of the program, where all grade levels across the district were on campus for face-to-face instruction, was an overall success. Our students are excited to be back at school for face-to-face instruction with their peers. District leaders have worked extremely hard to provide our students this opportunity to enhance their academic standing,” Burnette said.

Students who enrolled in prekindergarten through grade eight attended sessions beginning Monday, according to Burnette. Sessions for those age groups will continue through June 24, take time off for the July Fourth holiday, and resume classes on July 6 and run through July 29.

There were about 3,287 elementary school students and 1,107 middle school students who attended camp on Monday, he said.

High school students began summer sessions on June 7 and will continue to June 30 before resuming for the period July 6-29. Burnette said there were 1,037 high school students in attendance on Monday.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County usually only offers the Summer Learning and Enrichment Camp to a select number of identified students. However, we decided to provide this opportunity to all of our students within the district. It is our hope that students who participate in this outstanding summer program will benefit socially and academically from the face-to-face instruction that did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Burnette said.

All sessions are strictly face-to-face learning sessions, he said. Student-to-teacher ratios vary throughout the district.

“District leaders are working to achieve a 15/1 ratio across all school sites,” he said.

As of Tuesday, PSRC Child Nutrition had distributed about 4,402 breakfast meals. About 7,552 lunches were distributed, including at public summer feeding curbside and drive-thru programs.

About 142 buses were assigned to schools as of the first day of the summer classes.

“There are a small number of school bus routes that will have to be adjusted. However, school bus operations on Monday, June 14, went very well,” Burnette said.

The school district determined that some afternoon bus routes were “too long” for students, he said.

“Personnel and transportation are working diligently to hire additional drivers and adjust school bus routes to alleviate this issue,” Burnette said.

The district expects more students to enroll in the coming days, he said. Students attending camps outside of PSRC can also attend summer school.

“We are extremely happy to provide this opportunity for our students to alleviate the impact of instructional loss over the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Accountability.