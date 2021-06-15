PSRC School Board OKs putting pre-K classes at 3 schools under federal umbrella only

Hunt Emanuel Locklear Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members voted in support of consolidating prekindergarten classes at three elementary schools under a single program.

“Our district currently operates two different pre-K programs,” said Jamie Flanagan, Title I Pre-K supervisor.

Piney Grove, Magnolia and St. Pauls elementary schools were the only schools operating both types of prekindergarten programs, one through the federally funded Title I program and the other through the state-funded North Carolina Prekindergarten Program, Flanagan said. Students qualify for Title I based on academic needs and for N.C. Pre-K based on family income.

After lengthy discussion, board members approved support for the decision to consolidate programs to Title I only at the three schools. The decision already had been approved by N.C. Pre-K officials.

“This alignment is going to allow us to serve the same number of at-risk 4-year-olds,” she said.

“It’s also going to allow us to address the systemic underfunding of the N.C. Pre-K program at the state level,” Flanagan added.

Students who need services offered by N.C. Pre-K can be served by other programs like the one at Shining Stars Elementary School or East Robeson Primary School, which continue to operate the program, she said. Students may not always be served at the school closest to their homes.

“What we’ve done, we’ve lost three sites,” said Linda Emanuel, a school board member.

Board members were told the decision creates room to form a class for 3-year-olds and target needs at that age level. Plans are underway to form that class, according to school officials.

Some board members voiced concerns about every student being served or qualifying for program services.

“And, you know, like (Superintendent) Dr. (Freddie) Williamson alluded earlier, until we have universal pre-K, we’ll never be able to serve every single child at their home school,” Flanagan said.

In other business, board members approved a two-year plan for the Career and Technical Education program.

“Seventy-six percent of students who take career and technical education show a higher increase in their academic studies,” said Herman Locklear, CTE director.

Also approved was a local, articulated credit agreement between PSRC and Robeson Community College. The agreement gives students who complete CTE courses with a passing grade of a B and a 90% grade on the course’s final test a certification with which they can enter the workforce after graduation, Locklear said.

The prior agreement set the grade for the end-of-course test at 93%, but schools moved to a 10-point grading scale, which changed the grade to a 90%, he said.

“We are going to more performance-based measures,” Locklear said.

Instead of tests, students may be given tasks to perform, with checklists that determine their proficiency, he said.

It is the responsibility of PSRC leaders to make sure students are served and ready to enter the workforce once they graduate, said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Accountability.

During the meeting, PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt thanked school board members for the opportunity to resume sports and recognized players and coaches for their efforts during the past academic year’s sports seasons.

“When COVID hit, we were not sure we were gonna be able to have athletics, but thanks to you guys for giving us that positive vote and allowing us to have athletics, we were able to complete our seasons,” Hunt said.

“At no time has it been easy, but our teams found a way to persevere and get our season completed,” he added.

Hunt said PSRC has had nine coaches of the year and 10 conference players of the year. He also said there have been nine conference championship teams. Also, two basketball players will play N.C. East-West All-Star games in Greensboro in July.

Athletic directors and trainers, principals, coaches and athletes made it happen, he said. Hunt also recognized the state runner-up football team from St. Pauls High School.

St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer, who was recognized as a coach of the year, passed out North Carolina High School Athletic Association medallions to the team members and announced them by name.

“First of all, we want to thank God for the opportunity,” Setzer said.

It was “just a special group and a special year” for the high school’s football team, the coach said.

Also approved Tuesday was moving the $10,000 micro purchase threshold to $30,000, which allows the district to get three quotes or a sole source when a purchase exceeds $30,000. The threshold will go into effect in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“The state has said that each individual district and/or government agency can increase that threshold to $30,000 as long as the board approves it,” said Erica Setzer, PSRC’s chief finance officer.

Robert Locklear also gave an update on the district’s summer camp, which is averaging about 1,000 students in attendance each day.

“We know that this is going to make a huge impact on student learning over the next few weeks,” he said.

School Board Chairman Craig Lowry encouraged members of the community and teachers who are looking for work to consider speaking with the school district’s Human Resources department about a job in the summer school program. Doing so will allow the district to improve its ratio of students served per teacher.

School board members observed a moment of silence at the start of the meeting for the late Christopher Diaz, a seventh-grader at Magnolia Elementary School who died near the end of the 2020-21 school year.

After emerging from closed session, board members approved certified/classified personnel, with Terry Locklear casting the lone vote in opposition. Student transfers were also approved. No additional information was disclosed before the board adjourned.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 13.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]