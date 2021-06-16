Crime report

June 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Roger Tidball, Tom M Road, Rowland; Shawn Oxendine, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; and Donnia Sarden, Red Hill Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Andy Oxendine, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Mickey Locklear, N.C. 71 North and McBred Drive, Maxton; Kathryn Short, 31000 Interstate 95 southbound lane at mile marker 31, St. Pauls; and Kavon Thurman, Norment Road, Lumberton.

According to an incident bulletin from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Glendale Locklear was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred Tuesday on Brilliant Drive in Maxton.