Longest Day fundraiser to help in fight against Alzheimer’s is Friday

June 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Longest Day Drive-Thru Pick-Up and Fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association is set for Friday.

Wesley Pines Retirement Community will host the educational and fundraising event scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at the Ruby D. McMillan Fellowship Center, located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton. Participants can drive-thru and pick up a goodie bag, drop off donations, and get entered into a raffle for a door prize. Wesley Pines has partnered with the Lumber River Council of Governments and the Alzheimer’s Association to provide resources for the goodie bags.

Each year on the summer solstice, falling on Sunday this year, the Alzheimer’s Association® hosts The Longest Day®, an event to raise funds and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s. From sunrise to sunset, teams across the globe participate in activities they love — playing bridge, hiking, baking, karaoke — to raise money and honor someone facing the disease. The duration of the event symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers.