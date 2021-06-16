UNCP School of Education hosts collaborative meeting with Public Schools of Robeson County leadership

June 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0
UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Superintendent Freddie Williamson are shown during a planning meeting with UNCP School of Education leaders and the Public Schools of Robeson County leadership team. Courtesy photo | UNCP

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Superintendent Freddie Williamson are shown during a planning meeting with UNCP School of Education leaders and the Public Schools of Robeson County leadership team.

Courtesy photo | UNCP

PEMBROKE — Mental health strategies, NC Math 1 Impact Project and creating a teacher assistant to teacher pipeline were among the topics discussed during a recent collaborative planning meeting of leaders from the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Public Schools of Robeson County.

The School of Education was the host of the meeting that took place Monday in the chancellor’s dining room. The School of Education representatives included Dean Loury Floyd, Lisa Mitchell, Kayonna Pitchford, Gretchen Robinson, Nicole Stargell and Bryan Winters.

Attending on behalf of PSRC’s leadership team were Superintendent Freddie Williamson, assistant superintendents Robert Locklear and Jennifer Freeman, and Billie Joe Harris, director of Licensure.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Interim Provost Zoe Locklear offered greetings and joined the discussion.

“Meeting with our partners provides time to reflect and collaboratively plan mutually beneficial P-12 school and community engagements. These conversations continuously improve the production of teachers and school administrators,” Floyd said.