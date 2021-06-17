Registration is underwayfor RCC summer classes

June 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Registration is underway for the Summer 2021 session at Robeson Community College.

New, current and former students can register for classes by visiting the Summer Advising Center in Building 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The college has added more classes to meet a growing demand for college transfer courses. The following four-week mini classes will begin Wednesday.

— ART 111 – Art Appreciation, meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.;

— ENG 112 – Writing & Research in the Disciplines, completely online;

— PSY 150 – General Psychology, completely online;

— SOC 210 – Introduction to Sociology, meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.;

— SOC 210 – Introduction to Sociology, completely online.

RCC also welcomes visiting students from any four-year college and university students who would like to take one of the above classes to transfer back to their home institution.

For more information, visit the RCC website at www.robeson.edu.